GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Baylor Scott & White, Texas Kid Safe and TxDOT are hosting a free car and booster seat checkup on Jan. 30, 2019 in Longview.

According to a Facebook post shared by WIC of Gregg County, attendees will be able to learn about choosing an appropriate car seat for their children, find its best place in their vehicles, how to harness their child properly and installing the car seat correctly.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the mall parking lot on 3500 McCann Rd. in Longview.