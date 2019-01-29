GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Baylor Scott & White, Texas Kid Safe and the Texas Department of Transportation are hosting a free car and booster seat checkup on Wednesday, January 30, in Longview.

According to WIC of Gregg County, attendees will learn how to choose the appropriate car seat for their children, find its best place in their vehicles, learn how to harness their child properly and get assistance on installing the car seat correctly.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the Longview Mall parking lot.