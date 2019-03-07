TYLER, Texas — There's no shortage of fresh finds at the East Texas State Fair farmer's market.

"We've got homegrown vegetables and fruits, just about anything you can imagine," said farmer Dennis Oefinger.

It's located in the heart of Tyler, behind the iconic Rose Garden.

Vendors offer an assortment of handpicked produce, which is unlike anything you'll find at your average grocery store.

"I mean most of our product is picked the day before, so it's going to last quite a bit longer."

The farmer's market is open every Saturday through the summer. You'll find more than food too.

"I decided to venture out and see if I could sell some flowers," said flower farmer Jackie Gurla.

"My flowers are organic. I never put a bit of spray on them."

Whether you're looking for something fun to do by yourself or with the whole family, why not take part in this seasonal tradition?

"The vast majority of our customers really appreciate what we're doing for them. They don't have to do it themselves and they know they're getting a good product," Oefinger said.

The market is open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page.