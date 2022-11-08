East Texas Idol Fritz Hager III asking for help naming Cincinnati hippo

The Cincinnati Zoo is between the names Ferguson and Fritz, the local star needs all the votes he can get.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Idol Fritz Hager III needs your help casting votes once more.

This time it's not for his musical acts, it's to help name the latest hippo born in the Cincinnati Zoo!

The zoo is torn between two names, Ferguson and Fritz, the local performer caught wind of this vote and took to social media to ask for help.

Fritz posted this video to Twitter:

Please vote I need this https://t.co/lQdG7WJlV1 pic.twitter.com/rOwHSCUemn — Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) August 11, 2022

In the video, Fritz said he thinks it would be cool to have a "little Fritz" named after him.