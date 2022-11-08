East Texas Idol Fritz Hager III asking for help naming Cincinnati hippo

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Idol Fritz Hager III needs your help casting votes once more.
This time it's not for his musical acts, it's to help name the latest hippo born in the Cincinnati Zoo!
The zoo is torn between two names, Ferguson and Fritz, the local performer caught wind of this vote and took to social media to ask for help.
Fritz posted this video to Twitter:
In the video, Fritz said he thinks it would be cool to have a "little Fritz" named after him.
Voting is open now on the Cincinnati Zoo's website.