Funeral service announced for retired firefighter killed in Gilmer firework explosion

GILMER, Texas — A retired firefighter killed in firework explosion on Fourth of July will be honored with multiple services this weekend in Gilmer.

According to Oroley Funeral Home, the family of Jared "Mutley" Maddox, 58, will receive friends on Friday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Gilmer with Bro. Wayne Norvell officiating. After the service, Maddox will be laid to rest at the Glade Creek Cemetery, the funeral home said.

Maddox was borned July 23, 1964 in Gilmer to Billy and Patricia McCelland Maddox. He was married to his wife of 32 years, Trish Maddox and had two daughters, Jessica Hilton and Raigan Maddox. Maddox was a grandfather to 3 grandchildren named Lily Ann Williams, Adlee Jo Hilton, and Brayden Williams.

For 28 years, Maddox served as a driver and engineer and retired from the Longview Fire Department in 2016. Maddox was the owner of Firehouse 9 Farm where the incident took place.

Maddox enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. Family and friends will continue to keep Maddox's memory alive.