Geek World to provide memorable Christmas for at-risk youth at Willow Bend

TYLER, Texas — The team over at Geek World wants to help the 41 boys living in the Willow Bend group home have a Christmas they'll remember forever.

"It's really really cool to be able to do something especially right now when everybody is kind of feeling some pressure to see everybody really step up in a way I wasn't expecting, Geek World owner Mark Franzen said.

The Angel Tree at Geek World, a tabletop and card game shop, is helping provide gifts for the boys at the Willow Bend Center.

The home is for boys ages 8-18 that have suffered physical and emotional abuse, neglect, and unimaginable trauma.

Most have never celebrated holidays until going into the foster care system. It's not just a group home, it's a facility that has an on-campus school as well as a treatment center.

It's a non-profit organization that as you can imagine has a need year-round and the staff at Geek World wanted to give the boys some extra cheer.

"The number one thing that all the kids in the foster care system want is someone to invest and spend time with them," Matt Rogers, Willow Bend program coordinator said.

Rogers and Franzen met four years ago after one of the boys went in for an adoption taping at geek world could not stop talking about how cool it was.

"The kids started telling me about geek world so I went and checked it out I met Mark and he introduced us to some people and it really snowballed," Rogers said.

Geek World community members started taking an interest in the kids by inviting them to weekly game nights. Rogers said the boys transitioned from playing video games alone at the home to playing group card games like Magic the Gathering and Pokemon. They even started taking an interest in group tabletop games and Dungeons and Dragons!

"We kind of got to the first round of the pandemic and it (Geek World) got shut down. I would get asked on a weekly basis "When can we go back,'" Rogers said.

The team at Geek World said they had to do something to benefit the boys. This is the first year they have organized an Angel Tree event and they are just blown away with the support they have gotten from the community.

The staff at the Willow Bend Center said they are so excited that the game shop has taken such an interest in helping the boys and they cannot wait until they open the presents on Christmas day!