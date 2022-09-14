GoGundMe is raising money for family who lost their home to a fire in Bullard

A local family is struggling after losing their home in a storm last week. Now, they’re leaning on each other and their community.

BULLARD, Texas — An east Texas family were almost done building their dream home when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames.

"It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years" Randy Ramey, said.

It was a home the whole Ramey family worked on together and where they planned to live after retirement. The home, if finished would’ve been worth roughly 2 million dollars.

"Put every dime into this. So that's what's hard too, all that's gone," Kathy Ramey said.

However, they are thankful they still have a place to sleep and for the fire department responding immediately. Now, they’re just surviving by faith.