GoGundMe is raising money for family who lost their home to a fire in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas — An east Texas family were almost done building their dream home when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames.
"It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years" Randy Ramey, said.
It was a home the whole Ramey family worked on together and where they planned to live after retirement. The home, if finished would’ve been worth roughly 2 million dollars.
"Put every dime into this. So that's what's hard too, all that's gone," Kathy Ramey said.
However, they are thankful they still have a place to sleep and for the fire department responding immediately. Now, they’re just surviving by faith.
The family is unsure of what the future looks like for their property but they do have a GoFundMe page set up.
RELATED: OFFICIALS: Lightning strike deemed cause of massive fire that destroyed family's 'dream home' near Bullard