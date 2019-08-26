TYLER, Texas — The Gold Network of East Texas is hosting their 5th Annual 'Tyler Gold Run' event Saturday, September 21. The event raises money for local childhood cancer families.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month honoring patients, families, researchers, and charities.

The run is moving from Southside Park to Bergfeld Park in Tyler. In addition to the usual 5K run, there is a 10K option as well.

"Both of those are chipped time for you serious runners to get your competitive spirit going, but we a family fun run for walking strollers just to get out and show your support," founder of the Gold Network of East Texas, Heather Rucker, said.

Prices vary depending on age and distance. The 5K is $30 for ages 13 and older if registered by Saturday, September 31 and $25 for ages 4-12. Runners ages 3 and under are free.

If registering in a group, the prices are reduced. A 'Fun Run' without chip timing is $25 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 4-12.

The first run starts at 8 a.m., runners can walk up to register. All money raised goes towards local childhood cancer families. To register for the run click here.

'Go Gold Tyler'

Thursday, August 29 is 'Go Gold Tyler' honoring local childhood cancer families. The event will be held at Tyler Downtown Square.

"We're not trying to raise money," Rucker said. "We're just gathering together to honor and celebrate the kids who are fighting hard and celebrate the ones who have wonderful victories we're never going to honor the ones that we're never going to forget who were taken from us too soon."

The run starts at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. There will be food and family activities. The Gold Network of East Texas asks you to wear gold if you plan to attend.

