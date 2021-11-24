Widow releases graphic video of confrontation that preceded fatal Lubbock shooting

Chad Read, 54, was shot and killed earlier this month by William "Kyle" Carruth, according to local media outlets.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Video was released this week of a fatal shooting in Lubbock that shows the shocking end to a confrontation between the shooter and another man, Chad Read.

Read, 54, was shot and killed earlier this month by William "Kyle" Carruth, according to local media outlets, after Read went to Carruth's home to pick up his children.

Video shows Carruth -- who is reportedly in a relationship with Read's ex-wife -- locked in an argument with Read. Carruth yells for Read to leave, but when that doesn't happen, Carruth steps inside the house, returning with a gun in hand. The argument, which appeared to be over a child custody battle, continues with the two bumping chests and Carruth firing a warning shot.

After Read tries to grab the gun from Carruth, Carruth appears to be seen firing right at Read.

Though the shooting happened Nov. 5, video of the shooting was released this week by Read's widow, through her attorney, after a petition was filed in public court that sought to take custody of Read's children from his ex-wife and out of contact with Carruth.

"Because the new Lubbock Public Access System makes this information available to the public, and the likelihood of the information contained in her Petition and Affidavit being obtained by the media, she has decided that it is best to simply release the information directly instead of waiting for it to be discovered," her attorney said in a statement.

Carruth's attorney said the shooting was self-defense and was found to be a "justifiable homicide" by the Lubbock Police Department, according to NBC affiliate KCBD News.