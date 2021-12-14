Gregg County commissioners appoint Pct. 2 constable

Roger Askew, a Spring Hill ISD school resource officer, was appointed on the recommendation of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan and County Judge Bill Stoudt.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County commissioners in a 4-to-1 vote Monday appointed a constable for Precinct 2 to fill the unexpired term of Billy Fort whose resignation becomes effective Dec. 31.

Roger Askew, a Spring Hill ISD school resource officer, was appointed on the recommendation of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan and County Judge Bill Stoudt. Bryan provided a resume to the court on behalf of Askew, who was unable to attend the meeting.

Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo voted against the appointment.

Fort submitted his resignation in a letter dated Nov. 18 as part of a plea agreement on a charge of driving his official vehicle while intoxicated in October. Fort also pleaded guilty on Nov. 18.

At Monday’s meeting, Stoudt made a motion to appoint Askew.