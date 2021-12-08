Griffith to run for Smith County Judge

The Smith County native is an ordained Baptist minister and has 2 published books.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Sam Griffith has announced his candidacy for the office of County Judge of Smith County.

"We've been blessed to have Judge Nathaniel Moran as our County Judge for the past five years, as he has been a good stable force," said Griffith, "but Judge Moran has heard the call to represent Smith County and east Texas in the United States Congress. We need someone to continue that, and I'm someone who can work well with people, and I'm a leader. I've been a leader in the legal system and in the courts for 25 years."

Griffith received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, then worked on a Ph.D. as well as a law degree at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville before returning back to his farm in Smith County.

Smith added comments regarding the future economic state of the region.

"I think we will have a huge problem with inflation, so we must have conservative, frugal people run this so we can stay on budget," said Griffith. "I began my legal career as a Briefing Attorney at the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals here in Tyler back in 1986, and I was a trial lawyer for a decade."

Griffith went on to earn two board certifications from the Texas State Bar's Board of Legan Specialization, which is a significant honor where less than three percent of Texas lawyers have two or more board certifications.