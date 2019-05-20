TYLER, Texas — Art can be a powerful form of expression, interpreted in many different ways.

HeARTS Found is a new nonprofit organization in East Texas, designed to offer support and healing through art.

"I was an abused child. So, I ended up doing music and art and it really helped," HeARTS Found founder Sherri Booth said.

After dealing with difficult circumstances in her own life, Booth created Hearts Found to help others going through similar experiences.

"HeARTS Found is H-E capital A-R-T-S, because of the arts," Booth said. "It's mending broken hearts with the arts."

The nonprofit is located on 11 acres of secluded property in Van Zandt County, which will soon house an art studio, culinary kitchen and a garden to help fuel creativity.

"Anytime you're sitting and drawing, painting a picture or doing beading, your mind is relaxed," Booth explained. "You're focused on the task at hand."

The purpose of the organization is to create a safe space for anyone in need.

"Battered women and children, families in crisis and veterans are a priority because they're definitely needing some TLC," Booth said.

Booth said she hopes this will build a sense of community, so people know they're not alone.

"Everybody's got some stuff," Booth said. "We all have a story [...] We've all been hurt."

HeARTS Found will be hosting an arts festival at the Goodman Museum in Tyler to help raise funds. To learn more, visit the nonprofit's website.