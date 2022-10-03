South Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa

The kids were told they would be meeting with their military counselors Monday morning and were shocked when the familiar face walked through the door instead.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home.

Kids can grow a lot in 10 months.

"You're so tall!" Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer Select K. Lindsey Shinn-Tijerina told her daughter when they hugged. "You were shorter than me when I left!"

Shinn-Tijerina has been in Africa for over 10 months at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti-Horn in East Africa. She has been there for Operation Aqea Al Qaeda.

Shinn-Tijerina did her first 15 years of active duty in the US Navy and has been a reservist for the last five years at NAS Corpus Christi, the district said.

