Bullied Texas boy 'looking for friends' goes viral on TikTok, neighbors help raise $37K for him

The video of the boy has been viewed nearly 55 million times in two days. The neighbors who posted the video then started raising money for him.

AMARILLO, Texas — Kindness goes a long way and that has been highlighted in more than one Texas-based TikToks this week.

First, there was a Dallas-based author who shot to the top of Amazon's best seller list, and now, there is a young boy in Amarillo who, heartbreakingly, was going door-to-door in his neighborhood looking for friends.

An Amarillo couple posted doorbell video of Shayden Walker, a boy donning a Jaws T-shirt, asking them if they knew any kids ages 11 or 12 because "he needs friends really bad." The heartbreaking video went viral, garnering nearly 55 million views in only two days.

The man in the video directs him to a house down the street, and Walker responds by saying those kids aren't his friends anymore because they bullied him.

Walker asks him if he has any kids, and he says yes, but with the caveat that his son is 2 years old.

"Oh, OK that's great," Walker said ecstatically. "I love 2-year-olds to be honest. They're just the most cutest [sic] things I have ever known."

Another video posted by the couple showed Walker had come up to the house 30 minutes prior, but shied away. In this video, they decided to start a GoFundMe for him to get him a gaming set, some school clothes and amusement park tickets. The original goal of the GoFundMe was $7,000. GoFundMe officials verified the legitimacy of the fundraiser to WFAA.

Kindness poured in from the community, and the couple exceeded their goal, raising more than $37,000 for Walker. They posted another video thanking the community for the support for this young Texas boy.

Watch all of the videos below:

@brennanray Thank you all for your generosity and kindness! We expected to see support from our community but we're shocked and amazed by how everyone's shown up for Shayden. Shaydens mom decided to turn off donations, but all funds will stay within the GoFundMe account until they say otherwise. We'll keep you updated along the way. Thank you! #kindnessmatters #bullyingawareness #love #kindness #fyp ♬ original sound - Brennan Ray

"Thank you all for your generosity and kindness! We expected to see support from this community but we're shocked and amazed by how everyone's shown up for Shayden," the couple posted on the GoFundMe. "We decided to turn off donations while we coordinate with his family, but all funds will stay in the GoFundMe account until then. We'll keep you updated along the way. Thank you! #kindnessmatters"