AUSTIN, Texas — In hard times, even the smallest gesture can make a big difference.

National Nurses Week kicks off Wednesday, May 6. As part of an initiative, Austin Mayor Steve Adler is asking residents to join in applause at 7 p.m. Wednesday from wherever they are to celebrate nurses and other medical workers.

"Help spread the word to make some noise on May 6th at 7 p.m. using #HealthCareHeroesATX," read a press release from Adler's office.

In addition to the round of applause, Austin buildings will be lit blue Wednesday evening to kick off National Nurses Week.

WATCH: Austin artist honors health care workers

