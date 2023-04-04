After woman forgets passport heading to honeymoon, Delta flight attendant delivers great surprise

The couple's honeymoon was saved thanks to the teamwork and kindheartedness of strangers who rallied to to save the day.

ATLANTA — Well, you've heard of wedding crashers, but how about honeymoon heroes?

That's the role one Delta Air Lines flight attendant played as he tracked a woman's passport back to her Detroit home -- ensuring it made it to her before she boarded her cruise ship in the nick of time.

Recently married, Lawryn and Joe were leaving Detroit to head down to the tropical destination of San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they were set to begin their delightful honeymoon cruise the next day.

Only one problem: Lawryn realized she had left her passport back at home shortly after their flight had ascended into the skies. She was heartbroken the entire flight, recognizing that when she landed she wouldn't be able to board the cruise ship and having no other way to get it down to her in time.

That's when Delta flight attendant Dusty stepped in with an extraordinary offer. He headed to Detroit where he picked up the passport, then flew down to Atlanta where he handed it off to a Delta flight crew bound for San Juan the same day -- uniting his team members across the U.S. to help save Lawryn and Joe's once-in-a-lifetime trip.

“We were so touched and grateful — a renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift," Lawryn said. "We owe our post-wedding bliss to Dusty and the Delta family!”

"Dusty and the rest of the Delta crew that turned things around for Lawryn and Joe are a true representation of our goal to make your experience the best it can be - because the journey is always about more than the destination," Delta said in a social media post.