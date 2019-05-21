TYLER, Texas — Katie Gante has wanted to work at a doctor's office ever since her sister became a nurse.

"She was in high school when I started nursing school and she was always just fascinated with doctor's offices, "Katie's sister Betty Martinez said. "She loves going to the doctor."

Katie has down syndrome, a condition in which a person is born without an extra chromosome.

Katie's sister Betty is a nurse at a pediatricians office in Palestine. When a job opened up last year for an office administrator, the sisters jumped at the opportunity.

"So when the opportunity came with Dr. Garcia, he called and talked to us about Katie working here," Betty said. "We called him real quick."

Fast forward to today, Katie is a vital part of Dr. Michael Garcia's office staff.

"She's great employee, I think she's our only employee that hasn't missed a day over the past year," Dr. Garcia said. "She's always on time, always willing to do our work, always willing to learn new things."

Katie has worked so hard, she was given additional responsibilities.

"We've gone from basic clerical work to now she's actually helping manage our office deposits and how to manage, you know, part of the money that comes in of office," Dr. Garcia said.

Dr. Garcia is a fierce advocate of inclusion in the workplace, especially for people with disabilities. His 4-year-old son also has down syndrome.

"Just all individuals with disabilities deserve a chance to participate in our community and to participate in schools, in the workforce, and in all aspects of our community," Dr. Garcia said. "So it's not something that people think about a lot but just important for all of us out there."