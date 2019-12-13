LONGVIEW, Texas — Christmas is a time of year that brings joy to millions of people around the globe. However, for those who had a loved one taken from them, Christmas is sometimes a somber holiday with memories of someone who should still be there.

The family of Gail Sandidge joined several other families at the Gregg County Courthouse for the Tree of Angels ceremony. Each family placed an ornament on a special tree. The ornaments bore the names of someone who lost their life to violence in the county, including Gail Sandidge.

"It has 'My hero' [and] has a lot of things related to the nurse symbols and stuff, and that was pretty much what she was to me," Gail's sister Debbie Pritchett said.

In 2013, Gail was working as a nurse at Good Shepherd Ambulatory Surgical Center in Longview. When a man began attacking people in the hospital with a knife, Gail heroically threw herself between the man and her patients, sacrificing her life for others.

It took six years for justice to finally come for Gail's family. In May of this year, the man who killed Gail and Harris K. Teel that day was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders.

"It's still really raw emotions," Pritchett explained. "When you stop and think about the loss of a sister, a daughter to my mom, it really brings back a lot of emotions, a lot of what you felt the day that you heard about the death."

One day, a letter came in the mail, inviting Gail's family to the Tree of Angels ceremony. Less than eight months after the emotional trial, Gail's family returned to the courthouse once more. This time not to relive the tragedy but to remember Gail's life.

"So even though it was a solemn ceremony, and there were tears shed, it is much more a peace to know that somebody thinks about them and remembers them," Pritchett said. "I think that the Angel Tree was a beautiful reminder that they're not forgotten."

Gail's family shared their emotions alongside the families of other victims, who needed just as much love and support as them.

"I saw this little girl break down in the crowd here," Pritchett said. "I wanted to go over and just wrap my arms around that little girl. And I don't know her, and I didn't know the circumstances behind what her grief was, but my heart ached for her because of the emotion, the raw emotion that she was experiencing."

Through their tears, the families gathered at the courthouse Thursday evening connected with each other through their grief, bringing a ray of hope into each other's lives.

"Sometimes there are no words that you can say," Pritchett said. "But it's just the feeling and knowing that somebody else is right there feeling with you, sitting with you or just being there."

This will be the sixth Christmas without Gail for her family. Though each one brings back their grief, they felt the ceremony was a fitting way to end such an emotional year.

"Christmas is the time of peace," Pritchett said. "So to see that particular tree in that courthouse. It just brings a peace to my soul."

Pritchett says her family hopes to come back the coming years to make sure her sister's memory stays alive.

"If the Lord willing, we'll come back again next year [and] will place the ornament again," Pritchett said. "If not, then someone else will place the ornament again next year and know that it will be there as a reminder every year."