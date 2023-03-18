Over the last year, being able to walk his daughter down the aisle has been Harold Davis' main focus, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Grab the tissue!

An Orange County Sheriff's master deputy was able to walk his daughter down the aisle after he suffered a life-altering injury nearly one year ago.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted the heartwarming video on their social media accounts of Harold "Hal" Davis walking his daughter, Hannah, down the aisle this Saturday — both filled with smiles.

The feat did not happen overnight, though. On March 26, 2022, Davis' life took a turn when he was cutting a large limb from a tree that swung toward him instead of away, a GoFundMe explains. The limb knocked him off a ladder that was being supported by his wife. Davis struck the ground, hitting his head. His wife, who had also been hit on his way down, was able to call for help from a neighbor and administer CPR until first responders arrived.

After he was airlifted to the hospital for emergency care and underwent surgery and several examinations, Davis was told to "prepare to live the remainder of his life in an automated wheelchair."

However, with much hard work through rehabilitation, Davis was able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

"Here he is, walking beautiful bride Hannah down the aisle, making so many prayers and dreams come true," the sheriff's office said on the post. "We are so happy for Hal and his entire family."

This is only a glimpse into Davis' healing journey. For those who wish to learn more about his road to recovery, click here.