Man held 'I love you' sign outside window of wife's ICU bed while she battled COVID-19 | Get Uplifted

Gary Crane held the sign every day for 10 days while his wife Donna was in the hospital.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A story of devotion of a husband to his wife has us feeling uplifted.

Last month, Donna Crane contracted COVID-19. Just days after she got sick, she became so ill she had to be hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital. That was the last time Donna's husband Gary saw his wife for 10 days.

It was a scary time for Donna, and she feared the worst. To ease her fears, Gary showed up every single morning in the hospital parking lot holding up big block letters that said "I love you."

"I know she was going to be scared and I couldn't be there with her, and I just wanted her to know that I'm there," Gary explained.

Donna said she saw Gary every morning thanks to the nurses taking care of her.

"The nurses would sit me up in the bed and let me look out the window, and let me see he was there at 8 a.m.," Donna said. "And I knew 'OK, we're going to do this.'"

Donna is grateful to survive her battle with COVID.

She and Gary recently learned their daughter is pregnant. They're looking forward to being grandparents, and Donna wants to hold her grandbaby.

