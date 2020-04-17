LONGVIEW, Texas — Parishioners at a Longview's Alpine Church answered the call to show their respect and admiration for those on the front line.

According to lead minister Marshall Coffey says he challenged the church during a sermon to live out the church's mission.

"I was approached by some of our members, and as a way of blessing the first responders and the medical personnel at both hospitals, we wanted to provide a meal."

The church 900 meals for all the workers at all shifts at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.

"We are just thrilled and overwhelmed with gratitude for this," said Sheri Ruschmeyer of Christus Good Shepherd. "For the staff, it's a morale booster. It gives them sustenance, and it gives them energy to continue on the work that is exhausting."

Ruschmeyer says the staff is humbled by the community after working so hard to keep their community safe.

"We never expected to e working like we are, but they're doing it with the support of the community and with these amazing and generous donations," Ruschmeyer said. "We just want to say thank you to all of the vendors, and all of the restaurants, and all of the local businesses that have sponsored food and supplies and masks for us.

However, the meals were not just to support the hospital workers but to also support local businesses.

"We hope God will bring them though this trial very soon," Coffey said. "But in the meantime, we will continue to put our trust in him and help all that we can."

Coffee says the money for the meals came directly from parishioners, who hope the medical community will continue to fight to keep them safe.