Longview ISD awards teachers

"It's an honor," said Kimberly Pearson, Foster Middle School teacher. "I'm so overwhelmed and excited and I just appreciate them so much for doing this."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is awarding more than $5.1 million in incentive pay for high-achieving teachers.

Thursday the district awarded more than $3 million of that amount for its L.I.F.T. (Longview ISD Incentive For Teachers) check presentation.

Lashaundra Rodgers is an eighth grade science teacher at Foster Middle School. Rodgers was one of the five top teachers presented with the largest checks.

"Today I was awarded $17,000 for all of my hard work with all of my students and class," said Rodgers.

These teachers will also be projected to earn over $100,000 in the 2022-2023 school year.

"It was a complete surprise," said Rodgers.

Pearson teaches 8th grade math at Foster Middle School.

"it's exciting to work for a district that who recognizes his teachers," said Trisha Sawyer, ELA teacher at Foster Middle School.

According to Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox-- around 400 teachers in attendance were selected by the Texas Education Agency.

"These [are the] teachers whose students did the best on STARR test areas, then they send us a list," said Wilcox. Dr. Wilcox says not many school districts in the state monetarily award their teachers like LISD.

The LIFT program has been around since 2015.

Dr. Wilcox says he owes the TEA Grade A rating the district received to the teachers that pour into students' success.

"These teachers are the reason were an A," said Wilcox. "Kids feed off that, they study harder and do better."

Pearson says it wasn't always easy but she's proud of her students.

"I'm so proud of my students to work hard for me," she said. "They pulled it off and I'm so proud of them."

Wilcox says 1200 more teachers will receive their bonus checks Friday.