Dog reunites with family after being missing for 2 years, LRAV credits microchip

The dog, Jill, who has been missing for two years, found her way back to the family thanks to a microchip.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV) reunited a Texas family with its loving furbaby on Friday.

Jill, who has been missing for two years, found her way back to the family thanks to a microchip.

"We love a happy ending," said Friends of the Animal Village, a nonprofit dedicated to providing supplemental support to LRAV. "Microchips make them possible. Please microchip your pets, and be sure to register them."