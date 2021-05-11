National Adoption Day: Gregg County kids find their forever families

One new mom says, "We have the two best blessings that we could've ever wished for."

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — More than 120,000 children nationwide are waiting in foster care hoping for a family to adopt them.

National Adoption Day, which raises awareness of children in the child welfare system. In September, Texas DFPS reported over 28,000 children in the state are in foster care.

Today, in Gregg County, 12 children gained a home to call their own.

Apart from today's celebration was East Texas CASA. Many CASA advocates have been with these children from day one till today as their adoptions became finalized. Executive Director says during the children's time in foster care they hope for reunification, but sometimes that doesn't always happen. Fortunately, "we have these families who open their hearts and their homes to these children and they bring them into their forever families."

For some of the families, the process to adopt took over a year. The Nicholas family says the year and a half it took for them to adopt Isaac, 7, and Elijah, 2, was filled with hardships, but, "we'd definitely do it all over again because we have the two best blessings that we could've wished for" says LaQuavein Nicholas, adoptive mother.

Though the journey has been long, this is only the beginning as each family looks forward to tackling the milestones of parenthood.

Airron Nicholas, an adoptive father, says he looks forward to the football and basketball games he'll get to experience with his boys while also watching Isaac play soccer. Most of all, he's excited to "be there with them and watch them grow."