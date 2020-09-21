Oldest living U.S. Marine celebrates 107th birthday

Dorothy Cole decided to join the Marine Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At 107, Dorothy Cole is the oldest living Marine, according to the United States Marine Corps.

The Marines paid tribute to Cole on Facebook with a video recounting her decision to enlist, wishing her will on her birthday.

"Join us in wishing a very special birthday to the oldest living Marine, Dorothy (Schmidt) Cole, as she turns 107 today!"

As Cole, born in 1913 in Waren, Pennsylvania, decided to join the Marine Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“Everyone was out doing something, the women helping the Red Cross or even in churches they were knitting things. So I decided that I wanted to do something and I would go into the Marine Corps,” Cole said in the video.

The Marine Corps says during WWII, Cole was a part of "female integration" in what was predominantly considered a male-dominated career field.

Her enlistment, along with others, allowed the Marines to free up personnel to fight the war in the Pacific.

Happy Birthday, Dot! And thank you for your service.

