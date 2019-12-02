An act of patriotism was captured on camera outside a North Carolina fire station, and the internet is loving it.

Two unnamed children are shown saluting the flag in a Facebook post made by The Roseboro Fire Department. The department’s chief said the boys were also reciting the pledge of allegiance.

It happened as the fire station’s Champlain was raising the flag to full staff.

“…he looked over to the intersection and saw these two young people standing there with hands on their heart saying the pledge of allegiance.”

Roseboro Fire Department This afternoon as Chaplain Herring was raising the U.S. flag to full staff, he looked over to the intersection and saw these two young people standing there with hands on their heart saying the...

The photo has since been shared thousands of times.

WRAL reports the two boys are cousins.