TEXAS, USA — Quarantine Karaoke is growing by the second. The Facebook group gained 500 thousand members from around the world, less than a month after forming. All with the goal to connect and cope through song.

Members of the group take turns belting out whatever is on their hearts. They also take requests from those who just want to listen.

Some Central Texas artists are now catching attention for their renditions on the page, like Katie and Isaac of Baylor who performed "Love Is A Wild Thing" by Kacey Musgraves.

"We just wanted to do it for fun to put a smile on people's faces" Baylor Alumni and Employee Isaac Lambert said.

"Yeah, it's a fun, lighthearted song. The hope is still there and it's an important message to share because you never know who needs it." Baylor Student Katie Kraess said.

Stephanie Palmer of Temple is another local favorite who received so many fans and song requests that she's made a separate music page where people can follow along directly.

Palmer is thankful to be able to help others in a dark time through song.

"People will say it got me through my day, thank you for making me smile. Things like that are the reason why I continue to do this, and it's not only for me it's for them too because music is so good for the soul" Palmer said.

While it's unclear just how long the singers will have to perform for a virtual crowd, they hope everyone in the group enjoys the uplifting messages behind the music.

