BEAUMONT, Texas — The spread of coronavirus led to an announcement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that schools won't reopen this school year, leaving seniors to wonder how this chapter of life will come to a close.

Raylee White is one of those.

"It's just hard dealing with the realization that you aren't going to get all last in our life that's would be expected to get at the end of our senior year and we don't get them now," White said.

On Friday, Abbott said in-person classes won't resume this spring. The news got one Southeast Texas mom to take action. Monica Comeaux created a Facebook group called 'SETX Adopt a 2020 Senior.'

"I was raised that you do stuff for other people and you just, anything that you can do to help others and lift other people's spirits, that's what you do," Comeaux said.

It's allowing total strangers in our area to choose a senior to donate a gift and celebrate their accomplishments.

"There's so many kids that are not getting to experience the things you would get to in a senior year of high school," Comeaux said.

Less than 24 hours after the creation of the group, more than 6,000 people joined. Many students have already been adopted, including Raylee.

"It's been incredible and the amount of support we had through this rough time."

The sister of a Port Arthur senior who's been adopted spoke to 12News about what it means for the family.

Autumn Younger says her brother is nonverbal so high school came with some unique challenges.

"We wanna thank them from the bottom of our hearts, they didn't have to do but they went ahead and went out on a limb and adopted him and just truly thanks and blessed," Younger said. "I believe that my mom is his guardian angel and she's just watching him from heaven."

With the closure of schools through the spring, a variety of school activities, including sporting events and dances, are impacted.

"When all this went down we were getting him ready for prom," Comeaux said.

She's quickly seen a great deal of support, and says the idea is to allow the students to see the positive things a community can do.

"It's for them to see that there is good out there."

