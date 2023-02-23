A Texas man came out of retirement to work as a janitor. These students raised more than $200K for him.

Mr. James had to come out of retirement last month due to the rise in the cost of living.

TEXAS, USA — Mr. James spends much of his time cleaning the halls of Callisburg High School in Texas.

Many students may pass him by, but three seniors couldn't help but notice their 80-year-old janitor.

"It's just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn't have to do" Banner Tidwell told KXII News.

Mr. James is working as a custodian after having to come out of retirement last month due to the rise in the cost of living. To help him get back to retirement status, some students decided to share his story.

All it took was a single TikTok video and a GoFundMe account titled "Getting Mr. James out of this school."

"It's crazy to see something that you know--- we didn't-- we know people would have wanted to help but we didn't know it would blow up," said Marti Yousko.

"I have 2 thousand followers and that was enough to get the word out," said Greyson Thurman.

The TikTok video that showed Mr. James cleaning garnered $10,000 in 12 hours. Most of the donations came from students.

Callisburg principal Jason Hooper said he's proud of all of his students who pitched in to help Mr. James.

"It's just amazing, you know of the need that was met because of three kind kids, but of all of our students who have pitched in to help that need," he said.

The GoFundMe was created on Feb. 15 and has already surpassed its goal of $200,000.

"You all have made a huge impact on him that will forever change his life," Thurman posted on the GoFundMe account Thursday.