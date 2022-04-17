x
Heartwarming

TOO CUTE: Newborn babies all dolled up as Easter bunnies to recognize the holiday

North Central Baptist Hospital helped the families of these little precious gifts celebrate their arrival into the world.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to take in the cuteness... These Easter baby bunnies are too adorable.

"The staff at the Nest Women’s Services at North Central Baptist Hospital 'hopped' in to help new parents welcome their newborns by dressing them up as little baby Easter bunnies," according to a news release sent out by the hospital. "The best Easter basket gift a mom can have is a healthy newborn. The Nest at North Central Baptist Hospital is honored to help these new parents welcome their new little bundles of joy."

Some of the pictures shared by Baptist Health System's Stone Oak location showed a baby bunny in a tortilla with carrots, a unicorn bunny baby and a princess Easter bunny.

The hospital is known for regularly sharing festive photos of its newborns with the community whenever there's a special holiday.

