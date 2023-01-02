A Toy Story: Waco moms look to reunite Jessie doll with its owner

A Facebook group of Waco mothers is attempting to locate the young owner of a Jessie doll that was left behind at Build-A-Bear.

WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24.

The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.

The employee added that Jessie had been helping around the workshop, but she really misses her family and that if anyone knew who her family was, to tell them Jessie is waiting for them at the workshop.

We hope the Jessie doll can be reunited with her family, so that she can ride the new reindeer all over the town.

