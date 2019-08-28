AUSTIN, Texas — When her grandmother couldn't make it to her wedding, this bride brought the wedding to her.

Austin-area Realtor Tara Foley first shared her story on Facebook about three months ago. Since then, she's touched the hearts of millions.

Foley said her Nana was put in Florida hospice care not too long ago. When Nana was asked what her goals were, she said she knew she had to be at her granddaughter's upcoming wedding. Sadly, her caretakers told her she couldn't fly because her heart was failing

"I knew in my heart she was trying to hang on to get there somehow," said Foley. "I decided to fly to her with my wedding dress, it was unaltered and didn't fit yet but none of that mattered."

To keep it all a surprise, Foley said she had to hide the truth about where she was heading to all of her family and friends. But, luckily, a local photographer was able to capture all of their tender moments.

"Words cannot explain how much these moments mean to me and I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life," said Foley. "Her smile and her laugh are forever etched in my mind and the love between us will live in my heart. This was one of the greatest days of my life."

Unfortunately, a few days later, Nana passed away.

"When I said goodbye to her that night, I think we both knew it would be the last time we would see each other," said Foley. "She grabbed my cheeks with her hands, looked me straight in the eye and said 'I love you very much' and 27 days later she passed away. I am so blessed to have this be my last memory with her. She was beyond an amazing woman!"

Austin photographer Misty McClendon captured the moments on her wedding day, saying Foley suprised her mom, dad, brother and sister-in-law with her top-secret photos of the bride and her Nana.

McClendon shared those photos on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

"Thank you Misty, for being my words when I had none," Foley wrote on Friday. "Your ability to capture everything our hearts were feeling is amazing."

