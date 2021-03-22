Texas legends Willie Nelson, George Strait perform in Matthew McConaughey's 'We're Texas' virtual benefit for Texas winter storm victims

As a part of the virtual benefit raising money for Texas winter storm victims, Willie Nelson sang "Beautiful Texas" and George Strait played "Troubadour."

In February, millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temperatures without power, and homes were destroyed because of busted pipes.

To step up and help out, Matthew McConaughey, his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, put together a benefit for those whose lives were turned upside down by the storm.

The virtual event included star-studded Texas music legends such as Willie Nelson, George Strait and many more A-list artists.

Nelson sang the song "Beautiful Texas" with an accompaniment on the keys from Mrs. Kim.

The King of Country made his appearance in the virtual show, too. Strait sat on his high chair, strumming his guitar and sang the song "Troubadour."

Among the other artists on the lineup included:

The Jonas Brothers

Megan Thee Stallion

Selena Gomez

Gary Clark Jr.

Kacey Musgraves

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

Kirk Franklin

Leon Bridges

Lyle Lovett

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Post Malone

Randy Rogers

Text Texas to 20222 to make a $10 donation | JKLivinFoundation.org

To watch the full 'We're Texas' virtual benefit show, click here.