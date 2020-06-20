The special honor for Riley R. Rankin, a Rockingham County native, was an official resolution to declare June 29, 2020, as Riley R. Rankin Day in Rockingham County.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It was quite the celebration at the June 15th Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting.

That's because County Commissioners congratulated and celebrated World War II veteran, Staff Sergeant Riley R. Rankin who turns 100-years-old on Monday, June 29th!

According to a release from Rockingham County, Commissioner Kevin Berger read the resolution and Commissioner Reece Pyrtle presented County lapel pins to Mr. Riley & his wife Marjorie who have been married 71 years. Also in attendance to celebrate was Rankin's family, friends, and church members!

"This 100th birthday will be an exciting time as citizens across Rockingham County join in saluting an outstanding, distinguished, World War II Veteran," the release from Rockingham County Government stated.