TYLER, Texas —

Since the start of COVID-19, a lot has changed for mother and daughter Tasha and Miranda Marsh.

Tasha is a teacher at the Tyler Classical Academy and her daughter Miranda is a fourth-grade student.

“We love telling stories and coming up with stories together, and Miranda's just really gotten into illustrating and art," Tasha said.

With time on their hands, the artist and the storytellers published a book called Hello, Sunshine.

“He's kind of worried, and then at the end, he gets happy because he realizes that there's so many advantages to this time right now,” Miranda said. “You can like play outside for a long time and you can play games and spend time with your family.”

Miranda Marsh, co-author of Hello Sunshine

“In the book, the boy is experiencing social distancing, and he doesn't really understand what's going on,” Tasha said. “Like most kids do, he finds the bright side of the situation and the silver lining and discovers that he gets to spend more time outside with his friend, the sunshine. I think it just shows that no matter what situation that we're in, with the right outlook, that things can look brighter.”

They've sold over 100 copies of their book, which they donated towards Child Help. The non-profit that helps victims of child abuse through education and prevention programs.

Hello, Sunshine can be purchased on Amazon.

