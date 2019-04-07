HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson native, Vernon Stoker wanted more than cake and ice cream for his 90th birthday.

"That was one of his wishes, to have a parade in his honor," his daughter Rosie Davis said.

His family put together a parade to grant Stoker's request because they fear it could be his last.

"He's had a lot of years of ups and downs with his health," Davis said. "Especially this last six months and so we really wanted to come out and celebrate him at least one more time."

The family did not expect such a big turnout for the celebration. Hundreds from the community gathered down County Road 2117.

From Corvettes, ATV's, horses, to his grandkids riding bikes, Stoker was front and center to watch it all.

"That meant the world to us to be able to do that," his daughter expressed. "It was so magnificent to see his face and to see his smile."

However, the party did not stop there. Everyone headed to the Harris Chapel Church of Christ afterward for food and special honor.

"For the mayor to write a proclamation in honor of my father, it means the world to us," Davis said.

Unfortunately, Stoker was not feeling well enough to make it to the rest of his celebration. He did, however, told his family how much he enjoyed his parade.

