The Hamptons residents celebrated Mardi Gras with an indoor parade

Local artist performed for residents as they danced the night away.

TYLER, Texas — Decorated walkers and wheelchairs with feathers and beads filled the hallways of The Hamptons assisted living facility in Tyler as residents celebrated Mardi Gras with a parade.

Residents danced the evening away Tuesday with a performance from local artist Ramoth Gilead who played the saxophone and sang.

Louisiana native and Hamptons resident Thelma Ruth Childs was excited for the event and was thankful to the facility for hosting it.