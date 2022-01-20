Arbor Day celebration on January 29

"Arbor Day is a day to recognize the significance of trees in our communities," said Urban Forester and Arborist Madeline Burton.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached was produced in November 2021.

The Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division will host two tree planting events to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, Jan. 29.

There will be a 10 a.m. planting at Bergfeld Park, located at 1510 S. College Ave. and a 3 p.m. planting at T.R. Griffith Park, located at 2930 N. Carter Blvd.

If you're interested in participating, you can register for the event on the Tyler Arbor Day Eventbrite. Participants are recommended to show up early at each location to check-in at registration, where each person will receive a t-shirt; meal ticket; and chance to win a giveaway from sponsors of the event.

"Arbor Day is a day to recognize the significance of trees in our communities," said Urban Forester and Arborist Madeline Burton. "It seeks to mobilize volunteers and inspire tree plantings and care throughout the community."

Part of holding Tree City USA status is to have an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The City of Tyler has held Tree City USA status for 11 years.