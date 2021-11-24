Rose City Christmas Festivities Feature Azalea District Trail of Lights

Horse drawn carriage rides return to the Azalea District.

TYLER, Texas — Each year, Tyler celebrates the season with events during “Rose City Christmas.” Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday throughout November and December in Tyler. Families come together in Tyler to participate in annual holiday favorites including some that are highlighted below.

Azalea District Trail of Lights

You’ve seen the Azalea District during the spring, now experience one of Tyler’s most beautiful neighborhoods lit for the holiday season for Azalea District Trail of Lights. Throughout December, take a self-guided tour through this historic district and see the homes in all of their holiday glory. For a map of the area go to VisitTyler.com/RoseCityChristmas.

Homeowners in the District are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes for the holidays. There will be a homeowner’s decorating contest with a chance to win prizes, but you must register your house to participate. To register, contact Susan Travis at stravis@tylertexas.com or call 903-595-7229.

Holiday Carriage Rides through the Azalea District

Hot Spring Carriage Company will once again be offering carriage rides through the Azalea District, November 22-December 31, excluding Wednesdays and Sundays, and they will be closed November 24-26. The rides will begin at Bergfeld Park, 5:30pm-9pm each day. The cost to ride is $5, $10, $15 per person, depending on the length of the ride.

Lights in the Rose Garden

The Tyler Rose Garden will be “dressed” for the holidays December 6-22 and 26-30. The Garden will have special late-night hours (5-8pm). See this famous garden lit for the season.

Shop Local Shop Tyler

Now more than ever, Tyler’s local boutique shops and restaurants need our help to stay in business. Visit Tyler will be encouraging everyone to shop local for the holiday season with the “Shop Local Shop Tyler” campaign.

“A lot of people don’t realize, when you shop local, that money goes right back into our economy,” Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President said. “By shopping local you are helping small, unique Tyler businesses survive, which in turn, helps our economy thrive.”

Visit the brand-new Visit Tyler Visitor Center and Boutique Shop located at 110 N. College Ave., Ste. 105 (in Downtown Tyler) to shop locally hand-crafted items, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm and Saturday, 10am-3pm.

Other popular holiday attractions in Tyler include the 2021 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas parade and tree lighting, December 2 at 6pm in Downtown Tyler; Santaland, the biggest display of lights in the area; Downtown Holiday Open House, December 9, and much more.

“Tyler is becoming the place to go for activities and shopping during the holidays,” Susan Travis, Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism/Servicing said. “There is so much the community has to offer residents and visitors, whether they are looking for that perfect Christmas gift or a safe activity to celebrate the season.”