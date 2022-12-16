Bradley Street Christmas lights in Athens shine bright year after year

"I just feel so blessed that I've gotten to know my neighbors and gotten to know their families," said Kenny Showers, the resident who started this tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Texas — Many East Texans may be looking for the best destinations to see Christmas lights.

One neighborhood in Athens is becoming a Christmas staple and is ready to welcome visitors. It's known as Bradley Street Christmas Lights, and it all started with one man who overcame cancer.

When you turn at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Bradley Drive, you’ll come across a neighborhood decorated in Christmas lights synced up to live music. This neighborhood family tradition was started by Kenny Showers who worked in automation.

"My youngest granddaughter at the time said, ‘Papa, where's your Christmas lights?’ because this whole street was dark," said Kenny Showers. "So the next day I went to Walmart and bought what she liked. I had some health problems in 2011 and my family, that Christmas, bought me my first electronic controller."

His wife Roseanne Showers said while recovering through cancer treatments Kenny took off with decorating his home with his kids and grandkids.

"This is the light that shows God's goodness and it's just a blessing," said Roseanne Showers.

Throughout the 11 years the Showers family slowly started adding their neighbors into the mix. Yolanda Loyd-Reed moved into the neighborhood right next to the Showers two years ago and takes part of the Christmas fun each year.

"I made small Christmas trees out of tomato cages," said Loyd-Reed. "We just wrapped the lights around it so it took about a whole weekend and everyone just kind of gets together and help out."

A neighborhood brought together through lights, music and Christmas spirit.