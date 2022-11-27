Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause

TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon.
Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village opened for the first time Friday, welcoming East Texas families to what organizers called a special "holiday destination."
