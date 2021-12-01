Broadway Square Mall ready for its "Super Bowl" this Black Friday

The mall says, "it's right before holiday shopping so it really kicks off the season for us."

Bright and early Friday morning, Broadway Square Mall opened their doors for the rush of Black Friday shopping.

Candace Foster, Director of Marketing and Business Development of Broadway Square Mall says the sales holiday brings in more traffic; "it's like our version of the Super Bowl."

Foster says Black Friday "it's right before holiday shopping so it really kicks off the season for us." Broadway Square Mall also offers pictures with Santa to help bring in traction even after the shopping holiday.

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged more online shopping, but for Tradehome Shoes, the switch to virtual shopping hasn't hurt their sales.

Mitchell Trundle, Tradehome Shoes manager says compared to the years prior to the pandemic, "this one's a bit bigger." Trundle says he believes it's because people are more excited to get out this year.

One small-owned boutique in Broadway Square Mall says traffic was slower earlier Friday. but the support from their community has always prevailed and sales began to pick up.

Ashley Carpenter, Blu Spero Owner says they planned a little less for the retail holiday, but every day this month, their customers exceed their goal.