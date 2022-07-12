Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas

There will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview, opens Nov. 4. The drive-thru Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday through the new year. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For information, visit Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.

Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 12885 CR 192, Tyler, open 6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 11 and Dec. 16-25. Tyler’s only drive-thru light park. Up in Lights is a 1-mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission is $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers are allowed. For information, visit www.facebook.com/upinlightsTyler.