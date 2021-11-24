A Wonderful Time': City of Tyler welcomes Christmas tree to downtown square

20-foot tall Leyland Cypress came from the Merket Tree Farm in Beckville.

TYLER, Texas — If rockin’ around the Christmas tree is your idea of a good time, then Tyler’s downtown square on Tuesday became your spot for the season.

A 20-foot tall Leyland Cypress tree now decorates the center of T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza after making its way from Merket Tree Farm in Beckville, a small town in Panola County. It will remain in place through New Year’s.

City parks and recreation crews brought the tree from its home and carefully placed the majestic centerpiece on its base just before noon.

Madeline Burton, city of Tyler forester, said the tree will start getting its decorations added next week.