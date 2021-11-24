East Texas organizations offer community meals for Thanksgiving

Local community pulls through during the holidays for the greater good of humanity.

TYLER, Texas — Local groups in Tyler are making sure everyone in the community can have a traditional meal for Thanksgiving.

Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler will be offering a takeout meal on Wednesday. Meals can be picked up at the West Erwin Benevolence Center, 215 S. Bonner Ave, starting at noon.

The organization's Longview location will also offer meals at the Men’s Shelter at 3117 W. Marshall Avenue and Longview Women’s and Family Shelter in 3004 W. Marshall Avenue, both also starting at noon, according to Amelia Heathely, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Ministries Development Director.

The meals will include turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and a dinner roll with cobbler as dessert.