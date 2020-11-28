East Texans camp out for PlayStation5 on Black Friday

"It's the next-gen console, that's something that I'm big about."

TYLER, Texas — Determined father, Jared Adkins, pitched a tent outside the GameStop on South Broadway in Tyler after the store associates told him they had two PS5's available for purchase on Black Friday.

Adkins says all his son asked for this Christmas was a PlayStation5, and after several failed attempts at shopping for the highly solicited console on the web, he decided to check the local stores.

"We were told at this one that they had two PlayStations and six Xboxes and it's first come first serve," he said.

So he pitched a tent and spent two nights outside the game store to be first in line to purchase the game system for his son.

Sony announced its latest console the PlayStation5 earlier this year. As soon as they released it, it's been sold out. Game fanatics everywhere have been trying to purchase the consoles online without any luck, so shoppers in Tyler hit the stores on Black Friday.

Outside the GameStop on Broadway people were in sleeping bags and cots waiting for the store to open. Outside of Walmart, people in socially distanced lines and Tyler Police Department on the scene to ensure a safe shopping trip. Outside Broadway Square Mall, shoppers were wrapped up in blankets and sitting in lawn chairs.

Samuel Adesoie claimed his spot outside the mall Thursday at 2 p.m. He says he had an early thanksgiving lunch then hit the stores. His first stop the GameStop on Broadway but decided to try his luck at Broadway Square Mall after seeing the line and talking to Jared Adkins about the availability of the PS5.

"It's the next-gen console, that's something that I'm big about. I'm a big huge nerd so I'm into like anime, you know, PS5 gaming," Asdesoie said.