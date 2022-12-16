JJO's Food and Toy Drive Saturday in Tyler

Community is invited to donate, volunteer, and give blood this weekend at the Walmart on South Broadway.

TYLER, Texas — Local charities like JJO's Charities is hosting a food and toy drive this weekend at the Walmart located on South Broadway.

Volunteer Jammin Jimmy Olson invites the community to pass by to donate a food can or toy drive all day Saturday.

"If everyone that came gave one food can and toy, both of those storage containers will be full," said volunteer Jammin Jimmy Olson.

The food will be donated to the Past Food Pantry and the Toys will be donated to local charities to Smith County Children's Welfare Board, Toys for Tots, and so many more.

Olson said volunteers are needed to hand out personal toiletries to neighbors in need at Walmart through Monday.