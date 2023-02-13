Local chocolate store stays busy with Valentine's Day around the corner

Sweet Gourmet has 28 feet of chocolate cases that contain handmade chocolate by artisans from all over the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A chocolate store in Tyler prepares for one of its busiest holidays this week.

Since 2006, Sweet Gourmet has provided specialty food items, candies, quality chocolates and so much more to the East Texas community.

As a holiday drive store, owner Pam Gabriel prepares for Valentine's Day ahead of time.

"These holidays come and go and (we) move on for the next one. But with Valentine's, it's pretty, pretty special. We see a lot of great people coming in," Gabriel said.

A specialty of Sweet Gourmet is handmade chocolate that is displayed over 28 feet of cases, all made by artisans from all over the country.

"Our big seller is chocolate. So whether you buy a box of chocolates that's already made up, or you come in and you want to select the chocolates that you want to give to your significant other, we do it either way," Gabriel. "We have several different old time candy makers that make chocolates from dark chocolate (to) sea salt."

Sweet Gourmet not only sells chocolate but other gifts such as quality kitchen products, local items, gifts, linens and so much more.

"A lot of women don't want chocolate...we had one come in and buy one of our big nice coolers because his wife did not want chocolates," Gabriel said. "We have a lot of customers that want to cook at home and so that's been very popular as well. They'll come in and we can get everything ready for them."

Gabriel suggests if anyone is in need of a last minute Valentine's gift, to stop by Sweet Gourmet and they will help you find a gift.