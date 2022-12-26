Longview church spends Christmas giving back to the community

For the past 22 years now, New Beginning Faith Ministry in Longview continues to kept the tradition of giving back to the community alive.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Christmas is a time when you get together with your loved ones, spread Christmas cheer, and time to give back. And that's what New Beginning Faith Ministry in Longview did for the community.

The church adopted 62 families this year and had more than 200 people show up for the Christmas event.

"We're not only giving out toys and gifts to the kids. But we're also given out gift cards, we are still paying light bill, water bills for the families we want to do be productive," said Pastor Gloria Lewis.

New Beginning Faith Ministry also donated to the homeless on Christmas.

The church wants to lead by example in showing people how even the smallest donation can be the biggest blessing.