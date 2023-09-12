LIST: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across East Texas

From Sept. 16 to Oct. 16, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the cultures, histories and traditions from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Hispanic Heritage Month will soon begin and we have a list of events celebrating Hispanic countries starting Sept. 16 to Oct. 16.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson created Hispanic Heritage Week. But it wasn't until 1988, when the celebration was expanded to a 30-day period by President Ronald Reagan.

During the month-long celebration, different cultures, histories and traditions from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America are celebrated through festivals, parades and parties.

Below is a list of Hispanic countries that celebrate their Independence Days during Hispanic Heritage Month:

9/15: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua

9/16: Mexico

9/18: Chile

9/20: Colombia

9/21: Belize

*El Mes de la Herencia Hispana pronto comenzará y tenemos una lista de eventos que celebran a los países hispanos desde el 16 de septiembre hasta el 16 de octubre.

En 1968, el presidente Lyndon Johnson creó la Semana de la Herencia Hispana. Pero no fue hasta 1988, cuando el presidente Ronald Reagan amplió la celebración a un período de 30 días.

Durante el mes de celebración, se celebran diferentes culturas, historias y tradiciones de España, México, el Caribe, Centro y Sudamérica a través de festivales, desfiles y fiestas.

A continuación se muestra una lista de países hispanos que celebran su Día de la Independencia durante el Mes de la Herencia Hispana:

Abajo hay una lista de eventos en este de Texas:

Below is a list of events across East Texas:

Sept. 7:

Mita Artisan Shoppe located in the Bergfeld Center in Tyler will be hosting a storewide sale between Sept. 7 to Sept. 16. to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Locals will receive 15% off to shop a variety of Mexican handmade clothing, accessories, and décor.

*La tienda Mita Aritsan Shoppe en Tyler está teniendo una venta durante el Sept. 7 a Sept. 16 para celebra el Mes de la Herencia Hispana. La tienda dará un 15% de descuento para comprar cosas como ropa, accesorios y decoración hechos a mano en México.

Sept. 16:

The celebration is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park.

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance and city of Tyler will be hosting this event.

The festival will feature live music, dance performances, visual and folk-art exhibits, educational booths and activities for the community.

*El Rose City Fiesta es la celebración oficial del Mes de la Herencia Hispana de la Ciudad de Tyler. Este festival celebra la cultura hispana y latinoamericana con música en vivo, espectáculos de danza, exposiciones de artes visuales y folclóricas, puestos educativos y actividades para toda la comunidad.

Sept. 17:

The festival is from 2 to 11 p.m. at the 200 North Beckham Avenue.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting this event.

This event celebrates Latin American culture and traditions and will feature dancing, music, food and art.

*Este evento celebra la cultura y los tradiciones de latinoamericana con música, baile, comida, y arte.

Oct. 21:

Parade starts at 9 a.m. at Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street

Part of the 90th annual Texas Rose Festival parade, the Viva La Rosa returns with a representation of at least 20 Latin countries showcasing their native attire, music and rich culture.

There will be a quinceañera float, Hispanic Heritage Country float, Aztec dancers, a Tejano band, Mariachi and Baile folklórico dancers.